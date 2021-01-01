LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JULY 2025

  1. D.K. Harrell, Talkin’ Heavy, Alligator
  2. Charlie Musselwhite, Look Out Highway, Forty Below
  3. Maria Muldaur, One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey, Nola Blue
  4. Larry McCray, Heartbreak City, Keeping the Blues Alive
  5. Carolyn Wonderland, Truth Is, Alligator
  6. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Room on the Porch, Concord
  7. The Boneshakers, Live to Be This, Gulf Coast
  8. Mikey Junior, Tribute to Aleck “Rice” Miller – Sonny Boy Williamson, 8th Train
  9. Willie Buck & Bob Corritore, Oh Yeah!, SWAMF / VizzTone
  10. Tad Robinson, Soul in Blue, Delmark
  11. Alexis P. Suter Band, Just Stay High, Nola Blue
  12. Dave Specter, Live at SPACE, Delmark
  13. Chambers DesLauriers, Our Time to Ride, Forty Below
  14. Lisa Mann & Groove Now, The Great Women in Blues (feat. Terri Odabi) [Live], JayRay
  15. Bobby Rush & Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Young Fashioned Ways, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
  16. The Bluesmasters featuring Cassie Taylor, The Bluesmasters featuring Cassie Taylor, Exulans DMD
  17. Brandon Santini, Which Way Do We Go?, MoMojo
  18. John Primer, Grown in Mississippi, Blues House Productions
  19. Andrew Duncanson, California Trap (feat. Michael Peloquin), Run It Back
  20. Southern Avenue, Family, Alligator
  21. Aki Kumar, God Bless the USA, Little Village Foundation
  22. Long Tall Deb & Colin John, Light It Up, VizzTone
  23. Terry Hanck, Grease to Gravy, Little Village Foundation
  24. Doug MacLeod, Between Somewhere and Goodbye, Reference Recordings
  25. Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Closer to the Bone, Alligator