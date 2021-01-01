LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JULY 2025
- D.K. Harrell, Talkin’ Heavy, Alligator
- Charlie Musselwhite, Look Out Highway, Forty Below
- Maria Muldaur, One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey, Nola Blue
- Larry McCray, Heartbreak City, Keeping the Blues Alive
- Carolyn Wonderland, Truth Is, Alligator
- Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Room on the Porch, Concord
- The Boneshakers, Live to Be This, Gulf Coast
- Mikey Junior, Tribute to Aleck “Rice” Miller – Sonny Boy Williamson, 8th Train
- Willie Buck & Bob Corritore, Oh Yeah!, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Tad Robinson, Soul in Blue, Delmark
- Alexis P. Suter Band, Just Stay High, Nola Blue
- Dave Specter, Live at SPACE, Delmark
- Chambers DesLauriers, Our Time to Ride, Forty Below
- Lisa Mann & Groove Now, The Great Women in Blues (feat. Terri Odabi) [Live], JayRay
- Bobby Rush & Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Young Fashioned Ways, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
- The Bluesmasters featuring Cassie Taylor, The Bluesmasters featuring Cassie Taylor, Exulans DMD
- Brandon Santini, Which Way Do We Go?, MoMojo
- John Primer, Grown in Mississippi, Blues House Productions
- Andrew Duncanson, California Trap (feat. Michael Peloquin), Run It Back
- Southern Avenue, Family, Alligator
- Aki Kumar, God Bless the USA, Little Village Foundation
- Long Tall Deb & Colin John, Light It Up, VizzTone
- Terry Hanck, Grease to Gravy, Little Village Foundation
- Doug MacLeod, Between Somewhere and Goodbye, Reference Recordings
- Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Closer to the Bone, Alligator