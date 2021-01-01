LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JULY 2024
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Struck Down, Stony Plain
- Toronzo Cannon, Shut Up & Play!, Alligator
- Chris Cain, Good Intentions Gone Bad, Alligator
- Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, The Hits Keep Coming, Alligator
- Curtis Salgado, Fine By Me, Little Village Foundation
- Albert Castiglia, Righteous Souls, Gulf Coast
- Johnny Burgin, Ramblin’ from Coast to Coast, Straight Shooter
- Mark Hummel, True Believer, Rockinitus
- Bobby Christina’s Caravan, True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt Guitar Murphy, Nola Blue
- Sugaray Rayford, Human Decency, Forty Below
- Eden Brent, Getaway Blues, Yellow Dog
- Sonny Gullage, Go Be Free, Blind Pig
- Damon Fowler, Barnyard Smile, Landslide
- Kid Andersen / Lisa “Little Baby” Andersen, Spirits / Soul, Little Village Foundation
- Little Feat, Sam’s Place, Hot Tomato
- Bloodest Saxophone feat. Crystal Thomas, Extreme Heat, Dialtone
- Gerald McClendon, Down at the Juke Joint, Delta Roots
- Billy Price, Person of Interest, Little Village Foundation
- Big Harp George, Cooking with Gas, Blues Mountain
- Rory Block, Positively 4th Street: A Tribute to Bob Dylan, Stony Plain
- Sue Foley, One Guitar Woman, Stony Plain
- Dennis Jones, About Time, Blue Rock
- Canned Heat, Finyl Vinyl, Ruf
- Sierra Green & the Giants, Here We Are, Big Radio
- Lara Price, Half & Half, Gulf Coast