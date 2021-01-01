LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JULY 2024

  1. The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Struck Down, Stony Plain
  2. Toronzo Cannon, Shut Up & Play!, Alligator
  3. Chris Cain, Good Intentions Gone Bad, Alligator
  4. Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, The Hits Keep Coming, Alligator
  5. Curtis Salgado, Fine By Me, Little Village Foundation
  6. Albert Castiglia, Righteous Souls, Gulf Coast
  7. Johnny Burgin, Ramblin’ from Coast to Coast, Straight Shooter
  8. Mark Hummel, True Believer, Rockinitus
  9. Bobby Christina’s Caravan, True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt Guitar Murphy, Nola Blue
  10. Sugaray Rayford, Human Decency, Forty Below
  11. Eden Brent, Getaway Blues, Yellow Dog
  12. Sonny Gullage, Go Be Free, Blind Pig
  13. Damon Fowler, Barnyard Smile, Landslide
  14. Kid Andersen / Lisa “Little Baby” Andersen, Spirits / Soul, Little Village Foundation
  15. Little Feat, Sam’s Place, Hot Tomato
  16. Bloodest Saxophone feat. Crystal Thomas, Extreme Heat, Dialtone
  17. Gerald McClendon, Down at the Juke Joint, Delta Roots
  18. Billy Price, Person of Interest, Little Village Foundation
  19. Big Harp George, Cooking with Gas, Blues Mountain
  20. Rory Block, Positively 4th Street: A Tribute to Bob Dylan, Stony Plain
  21. Sue Foley, One Guitar Woman, Stony Plain
  22. Dennis Jones, About Time, Blue Rock
  23. Canned Heat, Finyl Vinyl, Ruf
  24. Sierra Green & the Giants, Here We Are, Big Radio
  25. Lara Price, Half & Half, Gulf Coast