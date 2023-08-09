LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JULY 2023

  1. Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling, Get Your Back Into It!, Alligator
  2. Selwyn Birchwood, Exorcist, Alligator
  3. Monster Mike Welch, Nothing But Time, Gulf Coast
  4. Duke Robillard & His All-Star Band, Six Strings of Steel, M.C. Records
  5. D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
  6. Eric Clapton, The Definitive 24 Nights (Live), Bushbranch Studios Limited / Reprise
  7. Joanna Connor, Best of Me, Gulf Coast
  8. Arlen Roth & Jerry Jemmott, Super Soul Session!, Blue Heart
  9. Franck L. Goldwasser, Who Needs This Mess?!!, Crosscut
  10. Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones, Groovin’ at the Groove Now!, Endless Blues
  11. Hudspeth & Taylor, Ridin’ the Blinds, Self
  12. Bob Corritore & Friends, High Rise Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone
  13. Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin, Back to Baton Rouge, Nola Blue
  14. Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family with the Soul Blues Healers,  Generations of Blues: West Side Legacy, Nola Blue
  15. Cash Box Kings, Oscar’s Motel, Alligator
  16. Soulful Femme, Attitude, Skydog Studios
  17. Grainne Duffy, Dirt Woman Blues, Blue Heart
  18. Mike Bourne Band, Cruisin’ Kansas City, Blue Heart
  19. Shaun Murphy, I’m Coming Home, Vision Wall
  20. Mick Kolassa, Wooden Music, Endless Blues
  21. Tony Holiday, Motel Mississippi, Forty Below
  22. Boo Boo Davis, Boo Boo Boogaloo, Blue Lotus
  23. Mike Guldin and Rollin’ & Tumblin’, The Franklin Sessions, Blue Heart
  24. Bob Corritore & Friends, Women in Blues Showcase, SWAMF / VizzTone
  25. Taj Mahal, Savoy, Stony Plain