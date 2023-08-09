LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JULY 2023
- Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling, Get Your Back Into It!, Alligator
- Selwyn Birchwood, Exorcist, Alligator
- Monster Mike Welch, Nothing But Time, Gulf Coast
- Duke Robillard & His All-Star Band, Six Strings of Steel, M.C. Records
- D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
- Eric Clapton, The Definitive 24 Nights (Live), Bushbranch Studios Limited / Reprise
- Joanna Connor, Best of Me, Gulf Coast
- Arlen Roth & Jerry Jemmott, Super Soul Session!, Blue Heart
- Franck L. Goldwasser, Who Needs This Mess?!!, Crosscut
- Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones, Groovin’ at the Groove Now!, Endless Blues
- Hudspeth & Taylor, Ridin’ the Blinds, Self
- Bob Corritore & Friends, High Rise Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin, Back to Baton Rouge, Nola Blue
- Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family with the Soul Blues Healers, Generations of Blues: West Side Legacy, Nola Blue
- Cash Box Kings, Oscar’s Motel, Alligator
- Soulful Femme, Attitude, Skydog Studios
- Grainne Duffy, Dirt Woman Blues, Blue Heart
- Mike Bourne Band, Cruisin’ Kansas City, Blue Heart
- Shaun Murphy, I’m Coming Home, Vision Wall
- Mick Kolassa, Wooden Music, Endless Blues
- Tony Holiday, Motel Mississippi, Forty Below
- Boo Boo Davis, Boo Boo Boogaloo, Blue Lotus
- Mike Guldin and Rollin’ & Tumblin’, The Franklin Sessions, Blue Heart
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Women in Blues Showcase, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Taj Mahal, Savoy, Stony Plain