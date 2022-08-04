LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JULY 2022

  1. Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son, Alligator
  2. Kenny Neal, Straight from the Heart, Ruf
  3. Janiva Magness, Hard to Kill, Fathead
  4. Delbert McClinton, Outdated Emotion, Hot Shot / Thirty Tigers
  5. The Phantom Blues Band, Blues for Breakfast, Little Village Foundation
  6. Eric Clapton, Nothing But the Blues, Reprise
  7. Harrison Kennedy, Thanks for Tomorrow, Electro-Fi
  8. Johnny Sansone, Into Your Blues, Short Stack
  9. Kat Riggins, Progeny, Gulf Coast
  10. Silent Partners, Changing Times, Little Village Foundation
  11. Dylan Triplett, Who is He?, VizzTone
  12. Shemekia Copeland, Done Come Too Far, Alligator
  13. Anthony Geraci, Blues Called My Name, Blue Heart
  14. Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames, Nightwalk, Delmark
  15. Mighty Mike Schermer, Just Gettin’ Good, Little Village Foundation
  16. Diunna Greenleaf, I Ain’t Playin’, Little Village Foundation
  17. Sass Jordan, Bitches Blues, Stony Plain
  18. Bob Margolin and Bob Corritore, So Far, VizzTone
  19. Dave Thomas, Road to the Blues, Blonde on Blonde Direct
  20. Trudy Lynn, Golden Girl, Nola Blue
  21. Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder, Get on Board: The Songs of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Nonesuch
  22. Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny, Quarto Valley
  23. Gina Sicilia, Unchange, VizzTone
  24. Al Blake, Doctor Blake’s Magic Soul Elixir No. 2, Soul Sanctuary
  25. Larry McCray, Blues Without You, Keeping the Blues Alive