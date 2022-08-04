LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JULY 2022
- Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son, Alligator
- Kenny Neal, Straight from the Heart, Ruf
- Janiva Magness, Hard to Kill, Fathead
- Delbert McClinton, Outdated Emotion, Hot Shot / Thirty Tigers
- The Phantom Blues Band, Blues for Breakfast, Little Village Foundation
- Eric Clapton, Nothing But the Blues, Reprise
- Harrison Kennedy, Thanks for Tomorrow, Electro-Fi
- Johnny Sansone, Into Your Blues, Short Stack
- Kat Riggins, Progeny, Gulf Coast
- Silent Partners, Changing Times, Little Village Foundation
- Dylan Triplett, Who is He?, VizzTone
- Shemekia Copeland, Done Come Too Far, Alligator
- Anthony Geraci, Blues Called My Name, Blue Heart
- Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames, Nightwalk, Delmark
- Mighty Mike Schermer, Just Gettin’ Good, Little Village Foundation
- Diunna Greenleaf, I Ain’t Playin’, Little Village Foundation
- Sass Jordan, Bitches Blues, Stony Plain
- Bob Margolin and Bob Corritore, So Far, VizzTone
- Dave Thomas, Road to the Blues, Blonde on Blonde Direct
- Trudy Lynn, Golden Girl, Nola Blue
- Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder, Get on Board: The Songs of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Nonesuch
- Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny, Quarto Valley
- Gina Sicilia, Unchange, VizzTone
- Al Blake, Doctor Blake’s Magic Soul Elixir No. 2, Soul Sanctuary
- Larry McCray, Blues Without You, Keeping the Blues Alive