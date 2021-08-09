LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JULY 2021

  1. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
  2. Eddie 9V, Little Black Flies, Ruf
  3. Guy Davis, Be Ready When I Call You, M.C. Records
  4. Bob Corritore & Friends, Spider in My Stew, SWAMF / VizzTone
  5. Mike Zito, Resurrection, Gulf Coast
  6. Robert Finley, Sharecropper’s Son, Easy Eye Sound
  7. Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village Foundation
  8. Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
  9. Crystal Thomas, Now Dig This!, Dialtone
  10. Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue
  11. Various Artists, Alligator Records—50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’  Music, Alligator
  12. Maria Muldaur & Tuba Skinny, Let’s Get Happy Together, Stony Plain
  13. Wee Willie Walker & the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not in My Lifetime,  Blue Dot
  14. Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots
  15. Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby Blue Bland, Nola Blue
  16. Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers, Hollerin’ Out Loud!, Self
  17. Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone
  18. Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue
  19. Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart
  20. Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About: Tribute to  Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley
  21. Rob Stone, Trio in Tokyo, Blue Heart
  22. GA-20, GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!, Karma  Chief
  23. The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Easy Eye Sound / Nonesuch
  24. Mr. Sipp, Sippnotized, Malaco
  25. Johnny Tucker feat. Kid Ramos and the Allstars, 75 and Alive, Blue Heart