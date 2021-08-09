LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JULY 2021
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
- Eddie 9V, Little Black Flies, Ruf
- Guy Davis, Be Ready When I Call You, M.C. Records
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Spider in My Stew, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Mike Zito, Resurrection, Gulf Coast
- Robert Finley, Sharecropper’s Son, Easy Eye Sound
- Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village Foundation
- Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
- Crystal Thomas, Now Dig This!, Dialtone
- Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue
- Various Artists, Alligator Records—50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator
- Maria Muldaur & Tuba Skinny, Let’s Get Happy Together, Stony Plain
- Wee Willie Walker & the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not in My Lifetime, Blue Dot
- Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots
- Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby Blue Bland, Nola Blue
- Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers, Hollerin’ Out Loud!, Self
- Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone
- Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue
- Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart
- Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About: Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley
- Rob Stone, Trio in Tokyo, Blue Heart
- GA-20, GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!, Karma Chief
- The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Easy Eye Sound / Nonesuch
- Mr. Sipp, Sippnotized, Malaco
- Johnny Tucker feat. Kid Ramos and the Allstars, 75 and Alive, Blue Heart