LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JANUARY 2026

  1. Kim Wilson, Slow Burn, M. C. Records
  2. Tinsley Ellis, Labor of Love, Alligator
  3. Sean McDonald, Have Mercy!, Little Village Foundation
  4. Altered Five Blues Band, Hammer & Chisel, Blind Pig
  5. Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Don’t Look Back, Delmark
  6. Roomful of Blues, Steppin’ Out, Alligator
  7. Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done with the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
  8. Kyle Rowland, Not Holding Back!, Little Village Foundation
  9. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Hard Road, Red Zero
  10. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Bad At Being Good, MoMojo
  11. Duwayne Burnside, Red Rooster, Lucky 13
  12. Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues, The Blues is My Biography, Rosa’s Lounge Records
  13. Mud Morganfield, Deep Mud, Nola Blue
  14. Jimmy Burns & Soul Message Band, Full Circle, Delmark
  15. Catfish Keith, Sugar for Sugar – Vol. 1 2025 Summer Sessions, Fish Tail
  16. Greg Nagy, Just a Little More Time, Self
  17. Mike Bourne Band, Kansas City O’Clock, Overton Music
  18. Bob Corritore & Friends, Early Blues Sessions, SWAMF / VizzTone
  19. Charles Tiner, Good Soul, Self
  20. Robbin Kapsalis, The Blues Is in the House, Blues House Productions
  21. Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage, Nola Blue
  22. The Lucky Losers, Arrival, MoMojo
  23. Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree, Get Your Feathers Ready, Self
  24. Tom Hambridge, Down the Hatch, Quarto Valley
  25. Kirk Fletcher, Keep on Pushing, VizzTone