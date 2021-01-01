LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JANUARY 2025
- Ronnie Baker Brooks, Blues in My DNA, Alligator
- Shemekia Copeland, Blame It On Eve, Alligator
- Tomislav Goluban with Crooked Eye Tommy, Nashville Road, Overton Music
- Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Closer to the Bone, Alligator
- Giles Robson & John Primer, Ten Chicago Blues Classics, GR / Blues House Productions
- Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra feat. Willy Jordan, What Are You Waiting For?, Blue Dot
- Benny Turner, BT, Nola Blue
- Eddie 9V, Saratoga, Ruf
- Eric Bibb, In the Real World, Stony Plain
- Vanessa Collier, Do It My Own Way, Phenix Fire
- Duke Robillard, Roll With Me, Stony Plain
- Mitch Woods, Happy Hour, MoMojo
- Big Al and the Heavyweights, Blues Power, VizzTone
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Doin’ the Shout!, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival, Revival, House of Berry Productions
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Ooh Yeah!, Stony Plain
- Ed Alstrom, Flee Though None Pursue, Haywire Productions
- Greg Nagy, The Real You, Self
- Jovin Webb, Drifter, Blind Pig
- Dean Zucchero, Song for the Sinners, Pugnacious
- Mikey Junior, Traveling North, 8th Train
- Frank Catalano & Lurrie Bell, Set Me Free, Tiger Turn
- CW Ayon, Bounce, Boogie & Bump, Self
- Tab Benoit, I Hear Thunder, Whiskey Bayou
- Frank Bey, Peace, Nola Blue