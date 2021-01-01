LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JANUARY 2025

  • Ronnie Baker Brooks, Blues in My DNA, Alligator
  • Shemekia Copeland, Blame It On Eve, Alligator
  • Tomislav Goluban with Crooked Eye Tommy, Nashville Road, Overton Music
  • Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Closer to the Bone, Alligator
  • Giles Robson & John Primer, Ten Chicago Blues Classics, GR / Blues House Productions
  • Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra feat. Willy Jordan, What Are You Waiting For?, Blue Dot
  • Benny Turner, BT, Nola Blue
  • Eddie 9V, Saratoga, Ruf
  • Eric Bibb, In the Real World, Stony Plain
  • Vanessa Collier, Do It My Own Way, Phenix Fire
  • Duke Robillard, Roll With Me, Stony Plain
  • Mitch Woods, Happy Hour, MoMojo
  • Big Al and the Heavyweights, Blues Power, VizzTone
  • Bob Corritore & Friends, Doin’ the Shout!, SWAMF / VizzTone
  • Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival, Revival, House of Berry Productions
  • Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Ooh Yeah!, Stony Plain
  • Ed Alstrom, Flee Though None Pursue, Haywire Productions
  • Greg Nagy, The Real You, Self
  • Jovin Webb, Drifter, Blind Pig
  • Dean Zucchero, Song for the Sinners, Pugnacious
  • Mikey Junior, Traveling North, 8th Train
  • Frank Catalano & Lurrie Bell, Set Me Free, Tiger Turn
  • CW Ayon, Bounce, Boogie & Bump, Self
  • Tab Benoit, I Hear Thunder, Whiskey Bayou
  • Frank Bey, Peace, Nola Blue