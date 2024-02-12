LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JANUARY 2024

  1. Chris O’Leary, The Hard Line, Alligator
  2. Sue Foley, Live in Austin Vol. 1, Guitar Woman
  3. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Live in London, Alligator
  4. Kevin Burt & Big Medicine, Thank You Brother Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers, Gulf Coast
  5. Bob Corritore & Friends, Phoenix Blues Rumble, SWAMF / VizzTone
  6. 11 Guys Quartet, 11 x 11, VizzTone
  7. Tom Hambridge, Blu Ja Vu, Quarto Valley
  8. The Dig 3, Damn the Rent, Self
  9. Marcel Smith, From My Soul, Little Village Foundation
  10. Patti Parks, Come Sing With Me, VizzTone
  11. Cedar County Cobras, Homesick Blues, Self
  12. Robert Finley, Black Bayou, Easy Eye Sound
  13. Candice Ivory, When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Little Village Foundation
  14. Danielle Nicole, The Love You Bleed, Forty Below
  15. Bobby Rush, All My Love for You, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
  16. D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
  17. Emma Wilson, Memphis Calling, EWMusic
  18. Coco Montoya, Writing on the Wall, Alligator
  19. Tinsley Ellis, Naked Truth, Alligator
  20. Altered Five Blues Band, Testifyin’ [EP], Blind Pig
  21. Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Feel So at Home, Tipitina’s Record Club
  22. Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind, Behind the Veil, Gulf Coast
  23. Peter Veteska & Blues Train, Full Tilt, Blue Heart
  24. Ghalia Volt, Shout Sister Shout, Ruf
  25. Mathias Lattin, Up Next, VizzTone