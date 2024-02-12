LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JANUARY 2024
- Chris O’Leary, The Hard Line, Alligator
- Sue Foley, Live in Austin Vol. 1, Guitar Woman
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Live in London, Alligator
- Kevin Burt & Big Medicine, Thank You Brother Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers, Gulf Coast
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Phoenix Blues Rumble, SWAMF / VizzTone
- 11 Guys Quartet, 11 x 11, VizzTone
- Tom Hambridge, Blu Ja Vu, Quarto Valley
- The Dig 3, Damn the Rent, Self
- Marcel Smith, From My Soul, Little Village Foundation
- Patti Parks, Come Sing With Me, VizzTone
- Cedar County Cobras, Homesick Blues, Self
- Robert Finley, Black Bayou, Easy Eye Sound
- Candice Ivory, When the Levee Breaks: The Music of Memphis Minnie, Little Village Foundation
- Danielle Nicole, The Love You Bleed, Forty Below
- Bobby Rush, All My Love for You, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
- D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
- Emma Wilson, Memphis Calling, EWMusic
- Coco Montoya, Writing on the Wall, Alligator
- Tinsley Ellis, Naked Truth, Alligator
- Altered Five Blues Band, Testifyin’ [EP], Blind Pig
- Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Feel So at Home, Tipitina’s Record Club
- Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind, Behind the Veil, Gulf Coast
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train, Full Tilt, Blue Heart
- Ghalia Volt, Shout Sister Shout, Ruf
- Mathias Lattin, Up Next, VizzTone