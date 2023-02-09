LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JANUARY 2023

  1. Buddy Guy, The Blues Don’t Lie, RCA / Silvertone
  2. Angela Strehli, Ace of Blues, New West
  3. Eddie 9V, Capricorn, Ruf
  4. Mud Morganfield, Portrait, Delmark
  5. Yates McKendree, Buchanan Lane, Qualified
  6. John Primer, Hard Times, Blues House Productions
  7. Diane Blue All-Star Band, Live! At the Fallout Shelter, Regina Royale
  8. Ben Levin, Take Your Time, VizzTone
  9. Barbara Blue, From the Shoals, BIG Blue
  10. Martin Lang and Rusty Zinn, Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues, Random Chance
  11. Vanessa Collier, Live at Power Station, Phenix Fire
  12. Mississippi MacDonald, Heavy State Loving Blues, Another Planet Music
  13. Teresa James, With a Little Help from Her Friends, Blue Heart
  14. Ruthie Foster, Healing Time, Blue Corn Music
  15. Jimi “Primetime” Smith & Bob Corritore, The World in a Jug, SWMAF / VizzTone
  16. John Németh, May Be the Last Time, Nola Blue
  17. Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, Good Trouble, VizzTone
  18. Jewel Brown, Thanks for Good Ole’ Music and Memories, Nic Allen Music Federation
  19. Douglas Avery, Take My Rider, Greenwave
  20. Shemekia Copeland, Done Come Too Far, Alligator
  21. Mike Morgan and the Crawl, The Lights Went Out in Dallas, M. C. Records
  22. Tomislav Goluban, 20 Years on the Road, Blue Heart
  23. Bridget Kelly Band, Winter’s Coming, Alpha Sun
  24. The Lucky Losers, Standin’ Pat, VizzTone
  25. Rory Block, Ain’t Nobody Worried, Stony Plain