LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JANUARY 2023
- Buddy Guy, The Blues Don’t Lie, RCA / Silvertone
- Angela Strehli, Ace of Blues, New West
- Eddie 9V, Capricorn, Ruf
- Mud Morganfield, Portrait, Delmark
- Yates McKendree, Buchanan Lane, Qualified
- John Primer, Hard Times, Blues House Productions
- Diane Blue All-Star Band, Live! At the Fallout Shelter, Regina Royale
- Ben Levin, Take Your Time, VizzTone
- Barbara Blue, From the Shoals, BIG Blue
- Martin Lang and Rusty Zinn, Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues, Random Chance
- Vanessa Collier, Live at Power Station, Phenix Fire
- Mississippi MacDonald, Heavy State Loving Blues, Another Planet Music
- Teresa James, With a Little Help from Her Friends, Blue Heart
- Ruthie Foster, Healing Time, Blue Corn Music
- Jimi “Primetime” Smith & Bob Corritore, The World in a Jug, SWMAF / VizzTone
- John Németh, May Be the Last Time, Nola Blue
- Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, Good Trouble, VizzTone
- Jewel Brown, Thanks for Good Ole’ Music and Memories, Nic Allen Music Federation
- Douglas Avery, Take My Rider, Greenwave
- Shemekia Copeland, Done Come Too Far, Alligator
- Mike Morgan and the Crawl, The Lights Went Out in Dallas, M. C. Records
- Tomislav Goluban, 20 Years on the Road, Blue Heart
- Bridget Kelly Band, Winter’s Coming, Alpha Sun
- The Lucky Losers, Standin’ Pat, VizzTone
- Rory Block, Ain’t Nobody Worried, Stony Plain