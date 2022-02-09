LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JANUARY 2022
- Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator
- Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart
- Chickenbone Slim, Serve It to Me Hot, VizzTone
- Big Llou Johnson, Bigman, Goldenvoice Audio
- Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain
- Scott Ellison, There’s Something About the Night, Liberation Hall
- Colin James, Open Road, Stony Plain
- Eric Gales, Crown, Provogue
- Jason Ricci and Joe Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast
- Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone
- Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Blues Album, Keeping the Blues Alive
- Corey Harris, The Insurrection Blues, M. C. Records
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
- Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Alligator
- Dion, Stomping Ground, Keeping the Blues Alive
- Katie Henry, On My Way, Ruf
- Dave Specter, Six String Soul: 30 Years on Delmark, Delmark
- Mississippi MacDonald, Do Right, Say Right, Another Planet Music
- Thorbjørn Risager & the Black Tornado, Best of Thorbjørn Risager & the Black Tornado, Ruf
- Lowell Fulson with Jeff Dale & the Blue Wave Band, Lowell Fulson Live!, Pro Show Bidness
- Hanna PK, Blues All Over My Shoes, VizzTone
- Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome to the Land, Little Village Foundation
- The Sugar Roots, Savage’s Life, Lightning in a Bottle
- Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig