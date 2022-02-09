LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JANUARY 2022

  1. Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator
  2. Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator
  3. Peter Veteska & Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart
  4. Chickenbone Slim, Serve It to Me Hot, VizzTone
  5. Big Llou Johnson, Bigman, Goldenvoice Audio
  6. Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain
  7. Scott Ellison, There’s Something About the Night, Liberation Hall
  8. Colin James, Open Road, Stony Plain
  9. Eric Gales, Crown, Provogue
  10. Jason Ricci and Joe Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast
  11. Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone
  12. Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Blues Album, Keeping the Blues Alive
  13. Corey Harris, The Insurrection Blues, M. C. Records
  14. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
  15. Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Alligator
  16. Dion, Stomping Ground, Keeping the Blues Alive
  17. Katie Henry, On My Way, Ruf
  18. Dave Specter, Six String Soul: 30 Years on Delmark, Delmark
  19. Mississippi MacDonald, Do Right, Say Right, Another Planet Music
  20. Thorbjørn Risager & the Black Tornado, Best of Thorbjørn Risager & the Black Tornado, Ruf
  21. Lowell Fulson with Jeff Dale & the Blue Wave Band, Lowell Fulson Live!, Pro Show Bidness
  22. Hanna PK, Blues All Over My Shoes, VizzTone
  23. Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome to the Land, Little Village Foundation
  24. The Sugar Roots, Savage’s Life, Lightning in a Bottle
  25. Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig