LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JANUARY 2021
- Selwyn Birchwood, Living in a Burning House, Alligator
- Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
- Kim Wilson, Take Me Back! The Bigtone Sessions, M. C. Records
- Duke Robillard & Friends, Blues Bash!, Stony Plain
- John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
- Dave Keller, You Get What You Give, Tastee Tone
- Sonny Green, Found! One Soul Singer, Little Village Foundation
- Nora Jean Wallace, BluesWoman, Severn
- Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues, Alligator
- Johnny Iguana, Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular!, Delmark
- Joyann Parker, Out of the Dark, Hopeless Romantics
- Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart
- David Rotundo Band, So Much Trouble, Dreams We Share
- Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, Self
- Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar, The Reckless One, Gypsy Soul Records
- Catfish Keith, Blues at Midnight, Fish Tail
- Henry Gray & Bob Corritore, Henry Gray & Bob Corritore Sessions, Vol. 2: Cold Chills, Southwest Musical Arts Foundation/VizzTone
- Sugar Ray & the Bluetones feat. Little Charlie Baty, Too Far from the Bar, Severn
- Kid Ramos & Bob Corritore, Phoenix Blues Sessions, Southwest Musical Arts Foundation/VizzTone
- Ben Levin, Carryout or Delivery, VizzTone
- Erin Harpe, Meet Me in the Middle, VizzTone
- Dennis Jones, Soft Hard & Loud, Blue Rock
- Shaun Murphy, Flame Still Burns, Vision Wall
- AJ Crawdaddy, Steppin’ Out, Cave Man
- Early Times & the High Rollers, The Corner, VizzTone