LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JANUARY 2021

  1. Selwyn Birchwood, Living in a Burning House, Alligator
  2. Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
  3. Kim Wilson, Take Me Back! The Bigtone Sessions, M. C. Records
  4. Duke Robillard & Friends, Blues Bash!, Stony Plain
  5. John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
  6. Dave Keller, You Get What You Give, Tastee Tone
  7. Sonny Green, Found! One Soul Singer, Little Village Foundation
  8. Nora Jean Wallace, BluesWoman, Severn
  9. Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues, Alligator
  10. Johnny Iguana, Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular!, Delmark
  11. Joyann Parker, Out of the Dark, Hopeless Romantics
  12. Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart
  13. David Rotundo Band, So Much Trouble, Dreams We Share
  14. Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, Self
  15. Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar, The Reckless One, Gypsy Soul Records
  16. Catfish Keith, Blues at Midnight, Fish Tail
  17. Henry Gray & Bob Corritore, Henry Gray & Bob Corritore Sessions, Vol. 2: Cold Chills, Southwest Musical Arts Foundation/VizzTone
  18. Sugar Ray & the Bluetones feat. Little Charlie Baty, Too Far from the Bar, Severn
  19. Kid Ramos & Bob Corritore, Phoenix Blues Sessions, Southwest Musical Arts Foundation/VizzTone
  20. Ben Levin, Carryout or Delivery, VizzTone
  21. Erin Harpe, Meet Me in the Middle, VizzTone
  22. Dennis Jones, Soft Hard & Loud, Blue Rock
  23. Shaun Murphy, Flame Still Burns, Vision Wall
  24. AJ Crawdaddy, Steppin’ Out, Cave Man
  25. Early Times & the High Rollers, The Corner, VizzTone