LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART FEBRUARY 2026

  1. Tinsley Ellis, Labor of Love, Alligator
  2. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Bad at Being Good, MoMojo
  3. Omar Coleman & Igor Prado, Old, New, Funky & Blue, Nola Blue
  4. Altered Five Blues Band, Hammer & Chisel, Blind Pig
  5. Kim Wilson, Slow Burn, M. C. Records
  6. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Slideways, Alligator
  7. Duke Robillard and His All Star Band, Blast Off!, Nola Blue
  8. Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done with the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
  9. Sean McDonald, Have Mercy!, Little Village Foundation
  10. Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Don’t Look Back, Delmark
  11. Charles Tiner, Good Soul, Self
  12. Roomful of Blues, Steppin’ Out, Alligator
  13. Billy Thompson, This World, MoMojo
  14. Kyle Rowland, Not Holding Back!, Little Village Foundation
  15. Crystal Shawanda, Sing Pretty Blues, New Sun Music
  16. Mud Morganfield, Deep Mud, Nola Blue
  17. Ed Alstrom, This Idea of Humanity…, Haywire Productions
  18. Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues, The Blues is My Biography, Rosa’s Lounge Records
  19. James Hunter Six, Off the Fence, Easy Eye Sound
  20. Charlie Barath, Issaquena Getaway, My Dog is Blue
  21. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Hard Road, Red Zero
  22. Duwayne Burnside, Red Rooster, Lucky 13
  23. Joe Bonamassa, B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, Keeping the Blues Alive
  24. Jimmy Burns & Soul Message Band, Full Circle, Delmark
  25. Bob Corritore & Friends, Early Blues Sessions, SWAMF / VizzTone