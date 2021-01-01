LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART FEBRUARY 2026
- Tinsley Ellis, Labor of Love, Alligator
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Bad at Being Good, MoMojo
- Omar Coleman & Igor Prado, Old, New, Funky & Blue, Nola Blue
- Altered Five Blues Band, Hammer & Chisel, Blind Pig
- Kim Wilson, Slow Burn, M. C. Records
- Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Slideways, Alligator
- Duke Robillard and His All Star Band, Blast Off!, Nola Blue
- Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done with the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
- Sean McDonald, Have Mercy!, Little Village Foundation
- Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Don’t Look Back, Delmark
- Charles Tiner, Good Soul, Self
- Roomful of Blues, Steppin’ Out, Alligator
- Billy Thompson, This World, MoMojo
- Kyle Rowland, Not Holding Back!, Little Village Foundation
- Crystal Shawanda, Sing Pretty Blues, New Sun Music
- Mud Morganfield, Deep Mud, Nola Blue
- Ed Alstrom, This Idea of Humanity…, Haywire Productions
- Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues, The Blues is My Biography, Rosa’s Lounge Records
- James Hunter Six, Off the Fence, Easy Eye Sound
- Charlie Barath, Issaquena Getaway, My Dog is Blue
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Hard Road, Red Zero
- Duwayne Burnside, Red Rooster, Lucky 13
- Joe Bonamassa, B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, Keeping the Blues Alive
- Jimmy Burns & Soul Message Band, Full Circle, Delmark
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Early Blues Sessions, SWAMF / VizzTone