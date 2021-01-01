LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART FEBRUARY 2025
- Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Closer to the Bone, Alligator
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Doin’ the Shout!, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Jimmy Vivino, Gonna Be 2 of Those Days, Gulf Coast
- Tomislav Goluban with Crooked Eye Tommy, Nashville Road, Overton Music
- Frank Bey, Peace, Nola Blue
- Giles Robson & John Primer, Ten Chicago Blues Classics, GR / Blues House Productions
- Eddie 9V, Saratoga, Ruf
- Big Al and the Heavyweights, Blues Power, VizzTone
- Ronnie Baker Brooks, Blues in My DNA, Alligator
- HeavyDrunk & Watermelon Slim, Bluesland Theme Park, HeavyDrunk
- Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra feat. Willy Jordan, What Are You Waiting For?, Blue Dot
- Shemekia Copeland, Blame It on Eve, Alligator
- Ed Alstrom, Flee Though None Pursue, Haywire Productions
- Benny Turner, BT, Nola Blue
- Dean Zucchero, Song for the Sinners, Pugnacious
- Steve Howell & the Mighty Men, Yeah Man, Out Of The Past
- Daddy Mack Blues Band, Doctor’s Orders, Inside Sounds
- Mark “Muleman” Massey, Been a Long, Long Time, MuleTone
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Ooh Yeah!, Stony Plain
- The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Honeysuckle, Family Owned
- Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch, Blues Cut Like Glass, Blue Lotus
- Sunny Bleau and the Moons, Passion & Regrets, Endless Blues
- Vanessa Collier, Do It My Own Way, Phenix Fire
- Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival, Revival, House of Berry Productions
- Mitch Woods, Happy Hour, MoMojo