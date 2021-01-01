LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART FEBRUARY 2025

 
  1. Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Closer to the Bone, Alligator
  2. Bob Corritore & Friends, Doin’ the Shout!, SWAMF / VizzTone
  3. Jimmy Vivino, Gonna Be 2 of Those Days, Gulf Coast
  4. Tomislav Goluban with Crooked Eye Tommy, Nashville Road, Overton Music
  5. Frank Bey, Peace, Nola Blue
  6. Giles Robson & John Primer, Ten Chicago Blues Classics, GR / Blues House Productions
  7. Eddie 9V, Saratoga, Ruf
  8. Big Al and the Heavyweights, Blues Power, VizzTone
  9. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Blues in My DNA, Alligator
  10. HeavyDrunk & Watermelon Slim, Bluesland Theme Park, HeavyDrunk
  11. Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra feat. Willy Jordan, What Are You Waiting For?, Blue Dot
  12. Shemekia Copeland, Blame It on Eve, Alligator
  13. Ed Alstrom, Flee Though None Pursue, Haywire Productions
  14. Benny Turner, BT, Nola Blue
  15. Dean Zucchero, Song for the Sinners, Pugnacious
  16. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men, Yeah Man, Out Of The Past
  17. Daddy Mack Blues Band, Doctor’s Orders, Inside Sounds
  18. Mark “Muleman” Massey, Been a Long, Long Time, MuleTone
  19. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Ooh Yeah!, Stony Plain
  20. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Honeysuckle, Family Owned
  21. Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch, Blues Cut Like Glass, Blue Lotus
  22. Sunny Bleau and the Moons, Passion & Regrets, Endless Blues
  23. Vanessa Collier, Do It My Own Way, Phenix Fire
  24. Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival, Revival, House of Berry Productions
  25. Mitch Woods, Happy Hour, MoMojo