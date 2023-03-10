LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART FEBRUARY 2023
- Joe Louis Walker, Weight of the World, Forty Below
- Jimi “Primetime” Smith & Bob Corritore, The World in a Jug, SWMAF / VizzTone
- Eddie 9V, Capricorn, Ruf
- Buddy Guy, The Blues Don’t Lie, RCA / Silvertone
- Teresa James, With a Little Help from Her Friends, Blue Heart
- Barbara Blue, From the Shoals, BIG Blue
- Tas Cru, Riffin’ the Blue, Subcat
- Diane Blue All-Star Band, Live! At the Fallout Shelter, Regina Royale
- Angela Strehli, Ace of Blues, New West
- Damon Fowler, Live at the Palladium, Landslide
- Mud Morganfield, Portrait, Delmark
- Mississippi MacDonald, Heavy State Loving Blues, Another Planet Music
- Stan Mosley, No Soul, No Blues, Dialtone
- Vanessa Collier, Live at Power Station, Phenix Fire
- Dyer Davis, Dog Bites Back, WildRoots
- Delta Wires, If Somebody Told Me…, Self
- Martin Lang and Rusty Zinn, Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues, Random Chance
- Nick Schnebelen, What Key is Trouble In?, VizzTone
- Yates McKendree, Buchanan Lane, Qualified
- John Primer, Hard Times, Blues House Productions
- Ben Levin, Take Your Time, VizzTone
- Douglas Avery, Take My Rider, Greenwave
- John Németh, May Be the Last Time, Nola Blue
- Mudslide Charley, Clearwater Junction, Self
- Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, Good Trouble, VizzTone