LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART FEBRUARY 2023

  1. Joe Louis Walker, Weight of the World, Forty Below
  2. Jimi “Primetime” Smith & Bob Corritore, The World in a Jug, SWMAF / VizzTone
  3. Eddie 9V, Capricorn, Ruf
  4. Buddy Guy, The Blues Don’t Lie, RCA / Silvertone
  5. Teresa James, With a Little Help from Her Friends, Blue Heart
  6. Barbara Blue, From the Shoals, BIG Blue
  7. Tas Cru, Riffin’ the Blue, Subcat
  8. Diane Blue All-Star Band, Live! At the Fallout Shelter, Regina Royale
  9. Angela Strehli, Ace of Blues, New West
  10. Damon Fowler, Live at the Palladium, Landslide
  11. Mud Morganfield, Portrait, Delmark
  12. Mississippi MacDonald, Heavy State Loving Blues, Another Planet Music
  13. Stan Mosley, No Soul, No Blues, Dialtone
  14. Vanessa Collier, Live at Power Station, Phenix Fire
  15. Dyer Davis, Dog Bites Back, WildRoots
  16. Delta Wires, If Somebody Told Me…, Self
  17. Martin Lang and Rusty Zinn, Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues, Random Chance
  18. Nick Schnebelen, What Key is Trouble In?, VizzTone
  19. Yates McKendree, Buchanan Lane, Qualified
  20. John Primer, Hard Times, Blues House Productions
  21. Ben Levin, Take Your Time, VizzTone
  22. Douglas Avery, Take My Rider, Greenwave
  23. John Németh, May Be the Last Time, Nola Blue
  24. Mudslide Charley, Clearwater Junction, Self
  25. Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, Good Trouble, VizzTone