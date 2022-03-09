LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART FEBRUARY 2022

  1. John Mayall, The Sun is Shining Down, Forty Below
  2. Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator
  3. Bernard Allison, Highs & Lows, Ruf
  4. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Blues from Chicago to Paris, Stony Plain
  5. Eric Gales, Crown, Provogue
  6. Peter Veteska & Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart
  7. Gov’t Mule, Heavy Load Blues, Fantasy
  8. Louisiana Red & Bob Corritore, Tell Me ’Bout It, SWAMF / VizzTone
  9. BIG LLOU Johnson, Bigman, Goldenvoice Audio
  10. The Love Light Orchestra, Leave the Light On, Nola Blue
  11. Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator
  12. Bob Corritore & Friends, Down Home Blues Revue, SWAMF / VizzTone
  13. Bob Stroger & the Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark
  14. Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Alligator
  15. Kathy Murray & the Kilowatts, Fully Charged, Blue Heart
  16. Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain
  17. Jason Ricci and Joe Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast
  18. Katie Henry, On My Way, Ruf
  19. Big Al and the Heavyweights, Love One Another, Merlin / VizzTone
  20. Grant Dermody & Frank Fotusky, Digging in John’s Backyard, Self
  21. Scott Ellison, There’s Something About the Night, Liberation Hall
  22. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
  23. Regina Bonelli, Truth Hurts, True Groove
  24. Colin James, Open Road, Stony Plain
  25. Dave Specter, Six String Soul: 30 Years on Delmark, Delmark