LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART FEBRUARY 2022
- John Mayall, The Sun is Shining Down, Forty Below
- Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator
- Bernard Allison, Highs & Lows, Ruf
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Blues from Chicago to Paris, Stony Plain
- Eric Gales, Crown, Provogue
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart
- Gov’t Mule, Heavy Load Blues, Fantasy
- Louisiana Red & Bob Corritore, Tell Me ’Bout It, SWAMF / VizzTone
- BIG LLOU Johnson, Bigman, Goldenvoice Audio
- The Love Light Orchestra, Leave the Light On, Nola Blue
- Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Down Home Blues Revue, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Bob Stroger & the Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark
- Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Alligator
- Kathy Murray & the Kilowatts, Fully Charged, Blue Heart
- Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain
- Jason Ricci and Joe Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast
- Katie Henry, On My Way, Ruf
- Big Al and the Heavyweights, Love One Another, Merlin / VizzTone
- Grant Dermody & Frank Fotusky, Digging in John’s Backyard, Self
- Scott Ellison, There’s Something About the Night, Liberation Hall
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
- Regina Bonelli, Truth Hurts, True Groove
- Colin James, Open Road, Stony Plain
- Dave Specter, Six String Soul: 30 Years on Delmark, Delmark