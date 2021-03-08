LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART FEBRUARY 2021

  1. Selwyn Birchwood, Living in a Burning House, Alligator
  2. Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator
  3. Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart
  4. Joyann Parker, Out of the Dark, Hopeless Romantics
  5. Kim Wilson, Take Me Back! The Bigtone Sessions, M. C. Records
  6. Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, Self
  7. The WildRoots, The WildRoots Sessions Vol. 1, WildRoots
  8. Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
  9. Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf
  10. Duke Robillard & Friends, Blues Bash!, Stony Plain
  11. John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
  12. Nora Jean Wallace, BluesWoman, Severn
  13. Dave Keller, You Get What You Give, Tastee Tone
  14. Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues, Alligator
  15. Early Times & the High Rollers, The Corner, VizzTone
  16. Ally Venable, Heart of Fire, Ruf
  17. Sonny Green, Found! One Soul Singer, Little Village Foundation
  18. Johnny Iguana, Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular!, Delmark
  19. Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar, The Reckless One, Gypsy Soul Records
  20. Henry Gray & Bob Corritore, Henry Gray & Bob Corritore Sessions, Vol. 2: Cold Chills, Southwest Musical Arts Foundation/VizzTone
  21. Misty Blues, None More Blue, Self
  22. Sugar Ray & the Bluetones featuring Little Charlie Baty, Too Far from the Bar, Severn
  23. John Fusco & the X-Road Riders, John the Revelator, Checkerboard Lounge
  24. A. J. Croce, By Request, Compass
  25. Catfish Keith, Blues at Midnight, Fish Tail