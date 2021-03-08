LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART FEBRUARY 2021
- Selwyn Birchwood, Living in a Burning House, Alligator
- Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator
- Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart
- Joyann Parker, Out of the Dark, Hopeless Romantics
- Kim Wilson, Take Me Back! The Bigtone Sessions, M. C. Records
- Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, Self
- The WildRoots, The WildRoots Sessions Vol. 1, WildRoots
- Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
- Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf
- Duke Robillard & Friends, Blues Bash!, Stony Plain
- John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
- Nora Jean Wallace, BluesWoman, Severn
- Dave Keller, You Get What You Give, Tastee Tone
- Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues, Alligator
- Early Times & the High Rollers, The Corner, VizzTone
- Ally Venable, Heart of Fire, Ruf
- Sonny Green, Found! One Soul Singer, Little Village Foundation
- Johnny Iguana, Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular!, Delmark
- Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar, The Reckless One, Gypsy Soul Records
- Henry Gray & Bob Corritore, Henry Gray & Bob Corritore Sessions, Vol. 2: Cold Chills, Southwest Musical Arts Foundation/VizzTone
- Misty Blues, None More Blue, Self
- Sugar Ray & the Bluetones featuring Little Charlie Baty, Too Far from the Bar, Severn
- John Fusco & the X-Road Riders, John the Revelator, Checkerboard Lounge
- A. J. Croce, By Request, Compass
- Catfish Keith, Blues at Midnight, Fish Tail