LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART DECEMBER 2025
- Roomful of Blues, Steppin’ Out, Alligator
- Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done with the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
- Kim Wilson, Slow Burn, M. C. Records
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Hard Road, Red Zero
- Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Don’t Look Back, Delmark
- Altered Five Blues Band, Hammer & Chisel, Blind Pig
- Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues, The Blues Is My Biography, Rosa’s Lounge Records
- Sean McDonald, Have Mercy!, Little Village Foundation
- Robbin Kapsalis, The Blues Is in the House, Blues House Productions
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Early Blues Sessions, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Mud Morganfield, Deep Mud, Nola Blue
- Kyle Rowland, Not Holding Back!, Little Village Foundation
- The Lucky Losers, Arrival, MoMojo
- Tom Hambridge, Down the Hatch, Quarto Valley
- Greg Nagy, Just a Little More Time, Self
- Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage, Nola Blue
- Dave Keyes, Two Trains, MoMojo
- Mike Bourne Band, Kansas City O’Clock, Overton Music
- Jimmy Burns & Soul Message Band, Full Circle, Delmark
- D. K. Harrell, Talkin’ Heavy, Alligator
- Duwayne Burnside, Red Rooster, Lucky 13
- Erin Harpe feat. Jim Countryman, Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me: A Tribute to Mississippi John Hurt, E-H Music / VizzTone
- Catfish Keith, Sugar for Sugar – Vol. 1 2025 Summer Sessions, Fish Tail
- Kirk Fletcher, Keep on Pushing, VizzTone
- Maria Muldaur, One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey, Nola Blue