LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART DECEMBER 2025

  1. Roomful of Blues, Steppin’ Out, Alligator
  2. Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done with the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
  3. Kim Wilson, Slow Burn, M. C. Records
  4. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Hard Road, Red Zero
  5. Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Don’t Look Back, Delmark
  6. Altered Five Blues Band, Hammer & Chisel, Blind Pig
  7. Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues, The Blues Is My Biography, Rosa’s Lounge Records
  8. Sean McDonald, Have Mercy!, Little Village Foundation
  9. Robbin Kapsalis, The Blues Is in the House, Blues House Productions
  10. Bob Corritore & Friends, Early Blues Sessions, SWAMF / VizzTone
  11. Mud Morganfield, Deep Mud, Nola Blue
  12. Kyle Rowland, Not Holding Back!, Little Village Foundation
  13. The Lucky Losers, Arrival, MoMojo
  14. Tom Hambridge, Down the Hatch, Quarto Valley
  15. Greg Nagy, Just a Little More Time, Self
  16. Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage, Nola Blue
  17. Dave Keyes, Two Trains, MoMojo
  18. Mike Bourne Band, Kansas City O’Clock, Overton Music
  19. Jimmy Burns & Soul Message Band, Full Circle, Delmark
  20. D. K. Harrell, Talkin’ Heavy, Alligator
  21. Duwayne Burnside, Red Rooster, Lucky 13
  22. Erin Harpe feat. Jim Countryman, Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me: A Tribute to Mississippi John Hurt, E-H Music / VizzTone
  23. Catfish Keith, Sugar for Sugar – Vol. 1 2025 Summer Sessions, Fish Tail
  24. Kirk Fletcher, Keep on Pushing, VizzTone
  25. Maria Muldaur, One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey, Nola Blue