LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART DECEMBER 2022

  1. Buddy Guy, The Blues Don’t Lie, RCA / Silvertone
  2. Angela Strehli, Ace of Blues, New West
  3. Mud Morganfield, Portrait, Delmark
  4. John Primer, Hard Times, Blues House Productions
  5. John Németh, May Be the Last Time, Nola Blue
  6. Vanessa Collier, Live at Power Station, Phenix Fire
  7. Ben Levin, Take Your Time, VizzTone
  8. Yates McKendree, Buchanan Lane, Qualified
  9. Martin Lang and Rusty Zinn, Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues, Random Chance
  10. Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, Good Trouble, VizzTone
  11. Ruthie Foster, Healing Time, Blue Corn Music
  12. Shemekia Copeland, Done Come Too Far, Alligator
  13. Rory Block, Ain’t Nobody Worried, Stony Plain
  14. The Lucky Losers, Standin’ Pat, VizzTone
  15. Mike Morgan and the Crawl, The Lights Went Out in Dallas, M. C. Records
  16. Dave Keyes, Rhythm Blues & Boogie, Blue Heart
  17. The Dig 3, The Dig 3, Self
  18. Tomislav Goluban, 20 Years on the Road, Blue Heart
  19. Rick Berthod, Tribute to Peter Green – Fleetwood Mac Years, Self
  20. Catfish Keith, Still I Long to Roam, Fish Tail
  21. Bob Corritore & Friends, You Shocked Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
  22. Will Jacobs, Goldfish Blues, Ruf
  23. Bridget Kelly Band, Winter’s Coming, Alpha Sun
  24. Lil’ Red & the Rooster, Keep On!, Blue Heart
  25. Douglas Avery, Take My Rider, GreenWave

 