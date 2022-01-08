LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART DECEMBER 2021
- Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator
- Colin James, Open Road, Stony Plain
- Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Alligator
- Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain
- Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone
- Jason Ricci and Joe Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast
- Chickenbone Slim, Serve It to Me Hot, VizzTone
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
- Corey Harris, The Insurrection Blues, M. C. Records
- Hanna PK, Blues All Over My Shoes, VizzTone
- Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig
- Dave Specter, Six String Soul: 30 Years on Delmark, Delmark
- Zac Harmon, Long as I Got My Guitar, Catfood
- Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome to the Land, Little Village Foundation
- Dionne Bennett, Sugar Hip Ya Ya, Hunnia
- Lowell Fulson with Jeff Dale & the Blue Wave Band, Lowell Fulson Live!, Pro Show Bidness
- Dion, Stomping Ground, Keeping the Blues Alive
- Mississippi MacDonald, Do Right, Say Right, Another Planet Music
- Colin Linden, bLOW, Highway 20
- Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Blues Album, Keeping the Blues Alive
- Thorbjørn Risager & the Black Tornado, Best of Thorbjørn Risager & the Black Tornado, Ruf
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 1, Blue Heart
- Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel Presents East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi
- Buffalo Nichols, Buffalo Nichols, Fat Possum
- Catfish Keith, Land of the Sky, Fish Tail