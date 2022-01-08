LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART DECEMBER 2021

  1. Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator
  2. Colin James, Open Road, Stony Plain
  3. Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Alligator
  4. Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain
  5. Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone
  6. Jason Ricci and Joe Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast
  7. Chickenbone Slim, Serve It to Me Hot, VizzTone
  8. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
  9. Corey Harris, The Insurrection Blues, M. C. Records
  10. Hanna PK, Blues All Over My Shoes, VizzTone
  11. Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig
  12. Dave Specter, Six String Soul: 30 Years on Delmark, Delmark
  13. Zac Harmon, Long as I Got My Guitar, Catfood
  14. Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome to the Land, Little Village Foundation
  15. Dionne Bennett, Sugar Hip Ya Ya, Hunnia
  16. Lowell Fulson with Jeff Dale & the Blue Wave Band, Lowell Fulson Live!, Pro Show Bidness
  17. Dion, Stomping Ground, Keeping the Blues Alive
  18. Mississippi MacDonald, Do Right, Say Right, Another Planet Music
  19. Colin Linden, bLOW, Highway 20
  20. Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Blues Album, Keeping the Blues Alive
  21. Thorbjørn Risager & the Black Tornado, Best of Thorbjørn Risager & the Black Tornado, Ruf
  22. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 1, Blue Heart
  23. Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel Presents East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi
  24. Buffalo Nichols, Buffalo Nichols, Fat Possum
  25. Catfish Keith, Land of the Sky, Fish Tail