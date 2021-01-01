LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART AUGUST 2025
- Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done With the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
- D. K. Harrell, Talkin’ Heavy, Alligator
- Maria Muldaur, One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey, Nola Blue
- Larry McCray, Heartbreak City, Keeping the Blues Alive
- The Boneshakers, Live to Be This, Gulf Coast
- Monster Mike Welch, Keep Living Til I Die, Aquarian Way Entertainment
- Charlie Musselwhite, Look Out Highway, Forty Below
- Chambers DesLauriers, Our Time to Ride, Forty Below
- Kirk Fletcher, Keep On Pushing, VizzTone
- Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Room on the Porch, Concord
- Devon Allman, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, & Sierra Green, The Blues Summit, Ruf
- Mikey Junior, Tribute to Aleck Rice Miller – Sonny Boy Williamson, 8th Train
- Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage, Nola Blue
- Garry Burnside, It’s My Time Now, Strolling Bones
- Kent Burnside, Hill Country Blood, Strolling Bones
- Rory Block, Heavy on the Blues, M.C.
- Yates McKendree, Need to Know, Qualified
- Dave Specter, Live at SPACE, Delmark
- Tad Robinson, Soul in Blue, Delmark
- Mother Blues with Gerald McClendon, Sleeping While the River Runs, Sleeping Dog
- Carolyn Wonderland, Truth Is, Alligator
- Willie Buck & Bob Corritore, Oh Yeah!, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Bobby Rush & Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Young Fashioned Ways, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
- Brandon Santini, Which Way Do We Go?, MoMojo
- Doug MacLeod, Between Somewhere and Goodbye, Reference Recordings