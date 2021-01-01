LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART AUGUST 2025

  1. Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done With the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
  2. D. K. Harrell, Talkin’ Heavy, Alligator
  3. Maria Muldaur, One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey, Nola Blue
  4. Larry McCray, Heartbreak City, Keeping the Blues Alive
  5. The Boneshakers, Live to Be This, Gulf Coast
  6. Monster Mike Welch, Keep Living Til I Die, Aquarian Way Entertainment
  7. Charlie Musselwhite, Look Out Highway, Forty Below
  8. Chambers DesLauriers, Our Time to Ride, Forty Below
  9. Kirk Fletcher, Keep On Pushing, VizzTone
  10. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Room on the Porch, Concord
  11. Devon Allman, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, & Sierra Green, The Blues Summit, Ruf
  12. Mikey Junior, Tribute to Aleck Rice Miller – Sonny Boy Williamson, 8th Train
  13. Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage, Nola Blue
  14. Garry Burnside, It’s My Time Now, Strolling Bones
  15. Kent Burnside, Hill Country Blood, Strolling Bones
  16. Rory Block, Heavy on the Blues, M.C.
  17. Yates McKendree, Need to Know, Qualified
  18. Dave Specter, Live at SPACE, Delmark
  19. Tad Robinson, Soul in Blue, Delmark
  20. Mother Blues with Gerald McClendon, Sleeping While the River Runs, Sleeping Dog
  21. Carolyn Wonderland, Truth Is, Alligator
  22. Willie Buck & Bob Corritore, Oh Yeah!, SWAMF / VizzTone
  23. Bobby Rush & Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Young Fashioned Ways, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
  24. Brandon Santini, Which Way Do We Go?, MoMojo
  25. Doug MacLeod, Between Somewhere and Goodbye, Reference Recordings