LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART AUGUST 2024

  1. Chris Cain, Good Intentions Gone Bad, Alligator
  2. Mark Hummel, True Believer, Rockinitus
  3. Shemekia Copeland, Blame It On Eve, Alligator
  4. Albert Castiglia, Righteous Souls, Gulf Coast
  5. Sonny Gullage, Go Be Free, Blind Pig
  6. The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Struck Down, Stony Plain
  7. Colin James, Chasing the Sun, Stony Plain
  8. Chicago Blues Lifters, Blues Scouts, Big Eye
  9. Zac Harmon, Floreada’s Boy, Catfood
  10. Toronzo Cannon, Shut Up & Play!, Alligator
  11. Curtis Salgado, Fine By Me, Little Village Foundation
  12. Bobby Christina’s Caravan, True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt Guitar Murphy, Nola Blue
  13. Guy Davis, The Legend of Sugarbelly, M. C. Records
  14. Memphis Royal Brothers, Memphis Royal Brothers, Mother West
  15. Rick Estrin and The Nightcats, The Hits Keep Coming, Alligator
  16. Tab Benoit, I Hear Thunder, Whiskey Bayou
  17. Eden Brent, Getaway Blues, Yellow Dog
  18. Bloodest Saxophone feat. Crystal Thomas, Extreme Heat, Dialtone
  19. Johnny Burgin, Ramblin’ from Coast to Coast, Straight Shooter
  20. Jontavious Willis, West Georgia Blues, Strolling Bones
  21. Amanda Fish, Kingdom, VizzTone
  22. Kid Andersen / Lisa “Little Baby” Andersen, Spirits / Soul, Little Village Foundation
  23. Sugaray Rayford, Human Decency, Forty Below
  24. Duke Robillard, Roll With Me, Stony Plain
  25. Damon Fowler, Barnyard Smile, Landslide