LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART AUGUST 2021

  1. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
  2. Wee Willie Walker & the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not in My Lifetime, Blue Dot
  3. Johnny Tucker feat. Kid Ramos and the Allstars, 75 and Alive, Blue Heart
  4. GA-20, GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!, Karma Chief
  5. Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby Blue Bland, Nola Blue
  6. Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig
  7. Mike Zito, Resurrection, Gulf Coast
  8. Tito Jackson, Under Your Spell, Gulf Coast
  9. Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About: Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley
  10. Eddie 9V, Little Black Flies, Ruf
  11. Gabe Stillman, Just Say the Word, VizzTone
  12. Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, VizzTone
  13. Guy Davis, Be Ready When I Call You, M. C. Records
  14. Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers, Hollerin’ Out Loud!, Self
  15. Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village Foundation
  16. Bob Corritore & Friends, Spider in My Stew, SWAMF / VizzTone
  17. Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart
  18. Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone
  19. Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
  20. Steve Marriner, Hope Dies Last, Stony Plain
  21. Crystal Thomas, Now Dig This!, Dialtone
  22. Robert Finley, Sharecropper’s Son, Easy Eye Sound
  23. Polly O’Keary & The Rhythm Method, 50, Self
  24. Mick Kolassa, Wasted Youth, Endless Blues
  25. Various Artists, Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator