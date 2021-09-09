LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART AUGUST 2021
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
- Wee Willie Walker & the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not in My Lifetime, Blue Dot
- Johnny Tucker feat. Kid Ramos and the Allstars, 75 and Alive, Blue Heart
- GA-20, GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!, Karma Chief
- Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby Blue Bland, Nola Blue
- Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig
- Mike Zito, Resurrection, Gulf Coast
- Tito Jackson, Under Your Spell, Gulf Coast
- Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About: Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley
- Eddie 9V, Little Black Flies, Ruf
- Gabe Stillman, Just Say the Word, VizzTone
- Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, VizzTone
- Guy Davis, Be Ready When I Call You, M. C. Records
- Malcolm Wells & the Two-Timers, Hollerin’ Out Loud!, Self
- Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village Foundation
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Spider in My Stew, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart
- Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone
- Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
- Steve Marriner, Hope Dies Last, Stony Plain
- Crystal Thomas, Now Dig This!, Dialtone
- Robert Finley, Sharecropper’s Son, Easy Eye Sound
- Polly O’Keary & The Rhythm Method, 50, Self
- Mick Kolassa, Wasted Youth, Endless Blues
- Various Artists, Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator