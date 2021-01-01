LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART APRIL 2026

  1. Selwyn Birchwood, Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues, Alligator
  2. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Slideways, Alligator
  3. Bob Corritore & Friends, Ernestine Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone
  4. Duke Robillard and His All Star Band, Blast Off!, Nola Blue
  5. Mike Finnigan, Mike Finnigan, Forty Below
  6. Laura Chavez, My Voice, Ruf
  7. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Bad at Being Good, MoMojo
  8. Mike Zito, Outside or the Eastside, Gulf Coast
  9. Omar Coleman & Igor Prado, Old, New, Funky & Blue, Nola Blue
  10. Amani Burnham, Roots & Wings, Blind Pig
  11. Altered Five Blues Band, Hammer & Chisel, Blind Pig
  12. Rick Vito, Slidemaster, MoMojo
  13. Gabe Stillman, What Happens Next?, Gulf Coast
  14. Curtis Salgado, Legacy Rewind: Live in ’25, Nola Blue
  15. Mick Kolassa, Blue to the Bone, Endless Blues
  16. Tinsley Ellis, Labor of Love, Alligator
  17. Charlie Barath, Issaquena Getaway, My Dog is Blue
  18. Kim Wilson, Slow Burn, M. C. Records
  19. Billy Thompson, This World, MoMojo
  20. Joe Bonamassa, B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, Keeping the Blues Alive
  21. Sean McDonald, Have Mercy!, Little Village Foundation
  22. Peter Veteska & Blues Train, Songs in the Key of V, Self
  23. Garret T. Willie, Bill’s Cafe, Gulf Coast
  24. Seth James, Motormouth, Qualified
  25. Stefan Hillesheim, Live at the Chicago Blues Festival, Stella Blue Music