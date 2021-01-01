LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART APRIL 2026
- Selwyn Birchwood, Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues, Alligator
- Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Slideways, Alligator
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Ernestine Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Duke Robillard and His All Star Band, Blast Off!, Nola Blue
- Mike Finnigan, Mike Finnigan, Forty Below
- Laura Chavez, My Voice, Ruf
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Bad at Being Good, MoMojo
- Mike Zito, Outside or the Eastside, Gulf Coast
- Omar Coleman & Igor Prado, Old, New, Funky & Blue, Nola Blue
- Amani Burnham, Roots & Wings, Blind Pig
- Altered Five Blues Band, Hammer & Chisel, Blind Pig
- Rick Vito, Slidemaster, MoMojo
- Gabe Stillman, What Happens Next?, Gulf Coast
- Curtis Salgado, Legacy Rewind: Live in ’25, Nola Blue
- Mick Kolassa, Blue to the Bone, Endless Blues
- Tinsley Ellis, Labor of Love, Alligator
- Charlie Barath, Issaquena Getaway, My Dog is Blue
- Kim Wilson, Slow Burn, M. C. Records
- Billy Thompson, This World, MoMojo
- Joe Bonamassa, B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, Keeping the Blues Alive
- Sean McDonald, Have Mercy!, Little Village Foundation
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train, Songs in the Key of V, Self
- Garret T. Willie, Bill’s Cafe, Gulf Coast
- Seth James, Motormouth, Qualified
- Stefan Hillesheim, Live at the Chicago Blues Festival, Stella Blue Music