LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART APRIL 2025
- Janiva Magness, Back for Me, Blue Élan
- Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Closer to the Bone, Alligator
- Popa Chubby & Friends, I Love Freddie King, Gulf Coast
- Bobby Rush and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Young Fashioned Ways, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
- Southern Avenue, Family, Alligator
- John Primer, Grown in Mississippi, Blues House Productions
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Doin’ the Shout!, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Tony Holiday, Keep Your Head Up, Forty Below
- Kid Ramos, Strange Things Happening, Nola Blue
- Johnny Rawls, Make Them Dance, Catfood
- Jimmy Vivino, Gonna Be 2 of Those Days, Gulf Coast
- Andrew Duncanson, California Trap (feat. Michael Peloquin), Run It Back
- Ally Venable, Money & Power, Ruf
- Will Wilde, Blues is Still Alive, VizzTone
- Daddy Mack Blues Band, Doctor’s Orders, Inside Sounds
- Sean Chambers, Live from Daryl’s House Club (feat. the Savoy Brown Rhythm Section), Quarto Valley
- Max Hightower, Nothin’ but the Truth, MoMojo
- Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival, Retrograde, J&R Collective
- Mark “Muleman” Massey, Been a Long, Long Time, MuleTone
- Carolyn Wonderland, Truth Is, Alligator
- Frank Bey, Peace, Nola Blue
- The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Honeysuckle, Family Owned
- Eddie 9V, Saratoga, Ruf
- Shemekia Copeland, Blame It on Eve, Alligator
- Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra feat. Willy Jordan, What Are You Waiting For?, Blue Dot