LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART APRIL 2025

  1. Janiva Magness, Back for Me, Blue Élan
  2. Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Closer to the Bone, Alligator
  3. Popa Chubby & Friends, I Love Freddie King, Gulf Coast
  4. Bobby Rush and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Young Fashioned Ways, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
  5. Southern Avenue, Family, Alligator
  6. John Primer, Grown in Mississippi, Blues House Productions
  7. Bob Corritore & Friends, Doin’ the Shout!, SWAMF / VizzTone
  8. Tony Holiday, Keep Your Head Up, Forty Below
  9. Kid Ramos, Strange Things Happening, Nola Blue
  10. Johnny Rawls, Make Them Dance, Catfood
  11. Jimmy Vivino, Gonna Be 2 of Those Days, Gulf Coast
  12. Andrew Duncanson, California Trap (feat. Michael Peloquin), Run It Back
  13. Ally Venable, Money & Power, Ruf
  14. Will Wilde, Blues is Still Alive, VizzTone
  15. Daddy Mack Blues Band, Doctor’s Orders, Inside Sounds
  16. Sean Chambers, Live from Daryl’s House Club (feat. the Savoy Brown Rhythm Section), Quarto Valley
  17. Max Hightower, Nothin’ but the Truth, MoMojo
  18. Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival, Retrograde, J&R Collective
  19. Mark “Muleman” Massey, Been a Long, Long Time, MuleTone
  20. Carolyn Wonderland, Truth Is, Alligator
  21. Frank Bey, Peace, Nola Blue
  22. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Honeysuckle, Family Owned
  23. Eddie 9V, Saratoga, Ruf
  24. Shemekia Copeland, Blame It on Eve, Alligator
  25. Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra feat. Willy Jordan, What Are You Waiting For?, Blue Dot