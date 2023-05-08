LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART APRIL 2023
- Cash Box Kings, Oscar’s Motel, Alligator
- Taj Mahal, Savoy, Stony Plain
- Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, Blood Brothers, Gulf Coast
- Ally Venable, Real Gone, Ruf
- Eric Bibb, Ridin’, Stony Plain
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Women in Blues Showcase, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Big Harp George, Cut My Spirit Loose, Blues Mountain
- Stan Mosley, No Soul, No Blues, Dialtone
- Bruce Katz Band, Connections, Dancing Rooster
- Joe Krown, Tribute, Sledgehammer Blues
- Boo Boo Davis, Boo Boo Boogaloo, Blue Lotus
- Alabama Mike, Stuff I’ve Been Through, Little Village Foundation
- Mikey Junior, Blues in the Barn, Vol. 1, 8th Train
- Tony Holiday, Motel Mississippi, Forty Below
- John Primer, Teardrops for Magic Slim, Blues House Productions
- Sister Lucille, Tell the World, Blue Heart
- Joe Louis Walker, Weight of the World, Forty Below
- Nick Schnebelen, What Key is Trouble In?, VizzTone
- Ana Popović, Power, ArtisteXclusive
- Jimi “Primetime” Smith & Bob Corritore, The World in a Jug, SWMAF / VizzTone
- Eddie 9V, Capricorn, Ruf
- Chris Duarte, Ain’t Giving Up, Provogue
- Dean Zucchero, Electric Church for the Spiritually Misguided, Pugnacious
- Skylar Rogers, Among the Insanity, Blue Heart
- Deb Callahan, Backbone, Blue Pearl