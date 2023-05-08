LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART APRIL 2023

  1. Cash Box Kings, Oscar’s Motel, Alligator
  2. Taj Mahal, Savoy, Stony Plain
  3. Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, Blood Brothers, Gulf Coast
  4. Ally Venable, Real Gone, Ruf
  5. Eric Bibb, Ridin’, Stony Plain
  6. Bob Corritore & Friends, Women in Blues Showcase, SWAMF / VizzTone
  7. Big Harp George, Cut My Spirit Loose, Blues Mountain
  8. Stan Mosley, No Soul, No Blues, Dialtone
  9. Bruce Katz Band, Connections, Dancing Rooster
  10. Joe Krown, Tribute, Sledgehammer Blues
  11. Boo Boo Davis, Boo Boo Boogaloo, Blue Lotus
  12. Alabama Mike, Stuff I’ve Been Through, Little Village Foundation
  13. Mikey Junior, Blues in the Barn, Vol. 1, 8th Train
  14. Tony Holiday, Motel Mississippi, Forty Below
  15. John Primer, Teardrops for Magic Slim, Blues House Productions
  16. Sister Lucille, Tell the World, Blue Heart
  17. Joe Louis Walker, Weight of the World, Forty Below
  18. Nick Schnebelen, What Key is Trouble In?, VizzTone
  19. Ana Popović, Power, ArtisteXclusive
  20. Jimi “Primetime” Smith & Bob Corritore, The World in a Jug, SWMAF / VizzTone
  21. Eddie 9V, Capricorn, Ruf
  22. Chris Duarte, Ain’t Giving Up, Provogue
  23. Dean Zucchero, Electric Church for the Spiritually Misguided, Pugnacious
  24. Skylar Rogers, Among the Insanity, Blue Heart
  25. Deb Callahan, Backbone, Blue Pearl