LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART APRIL 2022

  1. Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm & Blues, Stony Plain
  2. Trudy Lynn, Golden Girl, Nola Blue
  3. Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Madeleine, Van Der Linden
  4. Diunna Greenleaf,  I Ain’t Playin’, Little Village Foundation
  5. Bob Stroger & the Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark
  6. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, Mercy Me, Stony Plain
  7. Vaneese Thomas, Fight the Good Fight, Blue Heart
  8. Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast
  9. Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below
  10. Son House, Forever on My Mind, Easy Eye Sound
  11. The Nighthawks, Established 1972, VizzTone
  12. Jose Ramirez, Major League Blues, Delmark
  13. John Mayall, The Sun is Shining Down, Forty Below
  14. Bernard Allison, Highs & Lows, Ruf
  15. Larry McCray, Blues Without You, Keeping the Blues Alive
  16. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Blues from Chicago to Paris, Stony Plain
  17. The Wildroots, The Wildroots Sessions Vol. 2, Wildroots
  18. Mighty Mike Schermer, Just Getting’ Good, Little Village Foundation
  19. Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny, Quarto Valley
  20. The Love Light Orchestra, Leave the Light On, Nola Blue
  21. Hurricane Ruth, Live at 3rd and Lindsley, Self
  22. Horojo Trio, Set the Record, Stony Plain
  23. Keb’ Mo’, Good to Be…, Rounder
  24. Mikey Junior, Mikey Junior’s South Philly Blues Party Live, 8th Train
  25. Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator