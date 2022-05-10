LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART APRIL 2022
- Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm & Blues, Stony Plain
- Trudy Lynn, Golden Girl, Nola Blue
- Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Madeleine, Van Der Linden
- Diunna Greenleaf, I Ain’t Playin’, Little Village Foundation
- Bob Stroger & the Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark
- Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, Mercy Me, Stony Plain
- Vaneese Thomas, Fight the Good Fight, Blue Heart
- Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast
- Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below
- Son House, Forever on My Mind, Easy Eye Sound
- The Nighthawks, Established 1972, VizzTone
- Jose Ramirez, Major League Blues, Delmark
- John Mayall, The Sun is Shining Down, Forty Below
- Bernard Allison, Highs & Lows, Ruf
- Larry McCray, Blues Without You, Keeping the Blues Alive
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Blues from Chicago to Paris, Stony Plain
- The Wildroots, The Wildroots Sessions Vol. 2, Wildroots
- Mighty Mike Schermer, Just Getting’ Good, Little Village Foundation
- Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny, Quarto Valley
- The Love Light Orchestra, Leave the Light On, Nola Blue
- Hurricane Ruth, Live at 3rd and Lindsley, Self
- Horojo Trio, Set the Record, Stony Plain
- Keb’ Mo’, Good to Be…, Rounder
- Mikey Junior, Mikey Junior’s South Philly Blues Party Live, 8th Train
- Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator