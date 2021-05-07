LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART APRIL 2021

  1. Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
  2. Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator
  3. Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide
  4. Bob Corritore & Friends, Spider in My Stew, SWAMF / VizzTone
  5. Selwyn Birchwood, Living in a Burning House, Alligator
  6. New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Vol. 2, Stony Plain
  7. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dance Songs for Hard Times, Family Owned
  8. Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf
  9. Tomislav Goluban, Express Connection, Blue Heart
  10. Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village Foundation
  11. Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen
  12. Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart
  13. A.J. Fullerton, The Forgiver and the Runaway, VizzTone
  14. Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Provogue
  15. Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue
  16. Patti Parks, Whole Nother World, VizzTone
  17. Joyann Parker, Out of the Dark, Hopeless Romantics
  18. The Wildroots, The Wildroots Sessions Vol. 1, Wildroots
  19. Ally Venable, Heart of Fire, Ruf
  20. Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
  21. The Hungry Williams, Brand New Thing, Rochelle
  22. Gary Moore, How Blue Can You Get, Provogue
  23. Reverend Freakchild, Supramundane Blues, Treated and Released
  24. Dexter Allen, Keep Moving On, Endless Blues
  25. Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, Self