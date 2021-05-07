LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART APRIL 2021
- Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
- Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator
- Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Spider in My Stew, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Selwyn Birchwood, Living in a Burning House, Alligator
- New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Vol. 2, Stony Plain
- The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dance Songs for Hard Times, Family Owned
- Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf
- Tomislav Goluban, Express Connection, Blue Heart
- Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village Foundation
- Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen
- Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart
- A.J. Fullerton, The Forgiver and the Runaway, VizzTone
- Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Provogue
- Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue
- Patti Parks, Whole Nother World, VizzTone
- Joyann Parker, Out of the Dark, Hopeless Romantics
- The Wildroots, The Wildroots Sessions Vol. 1, Wildroots
- Ally Venable, Heart of Fire, Ruf
- Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
- The Hungry Williams, Brand New Thing, Rochelle
- Gary Moore, How Blue Can You Get, Provogue
- Reverend Freakchild, Supramundane Blues, Treated and Released
- Dexter Allen, Keep Moving On, Endless Blues
- Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, Self