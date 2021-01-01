33rd Annual Living Blues Awards

Critics’ Poll
Blues Artist of the Year (Male)
John Primer
Blues Artist of the Year (Female)
Shemekia Copeland
Blues Band of the Year
Southern Avenue
Most Outstanding Blues Singer
Mavis Staples
Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)
Charlie Musselwhite
Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)
Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne
Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)
Bob Stroger
Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)
Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith
Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)
Vanessa Collier
Most Outstanding Musician (Other)
Sharde Thomas-Mallory (Fife)
Best Live Performer
Bobby Rush
Comeback Artist of the Year
Maria Muldaur
Artist Deserving More Attention
Sean McDonald
Best Blues Albums of 2025
Album of the Year
D.K. Harrell – Talkin’ Heavy – Alligator
Best New Recording / Contemporary Blues
Sean McDonald – Have Mercy! – Little Village Foundation
Best New Recording / Traditional or Acoustic Blues
John Primer – Grown in Mississippi – Blues House Productions
Best New Recording / Soul Blues
Johnny Rawls – Make Them Dance – Catfood Records
Best New Recording / Best Debut Release
Sean McDonald – Have Mercy! – Little Village Foundation
Best Historical Release / Pre-war
Bukka White – Aberdeen Mississippi Blues: Complete Recordings, 1930-1940 – Document Records
Best Historical Reissue / Postwar
Clifton Chenier – King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Arhoolie
Best Blues Book of 2025
Before Elvis: The African American Musicians Who Made the King
By Preston Lauterbach
Da Capo Press
Producer of the Year / New Recording
Tom Hambridge – Ain’t Done with the Blues – Silvertone / RCA
Producer of the Year – Historical / Reissue:
Adam Machado – King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Arhoolie
Readers’ Poll
Blues Artist of the Year (Male)
Bob Stroger
Blues Artist of the Year (Female)
Shemekia Copeland
Blues Band of the Year
Billy Branch & the Sons of the Blues
Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)
Charlie Musselwhite
Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)
Marcia Ball
Best Live Performer
Bobby Rush
Most Outstanding Blues Singer
Taj Mahal
Best Blues Album of 2025 (New Release)
Bob Stroger & the Headcutters – Bob is Back! – Delmark Records
Best Blues Album of 2025 (Historical Recording)
Buddy Guy – This is Buddy Guy – Craft Recordings
Best Blues Book of 2025
Inside the Moment: Iconic Blues, Soul, Jazz, Rock, and R&B Images and History
By Joseph A. Rosen
Schiffer Publishing