33rd Annual Living Blues Awards

Critics’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

John Primer

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Shemekia Copeland

Blues Band of the Year

Southern Avenue

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Mavis Staples

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne

Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)

Bob Stroger

Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)

Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)

Vanessa Collier

Most Outstanding Musician (Other)

Sharde Thomas-Mallory (Fife)

Best Live Performer

Bobby Rush

Comeback Artist of the Year

Maria Muldaur

Artist Deserving More Attention

Sean McDonald

Best Blues Albums of 2025

Album of the Year

D.K. Harrell – Talkin’ Heavy – Alligator

Best New Recording / Contemporary Blues

Sean McDonald – Have Mercy! – Little Village Foundation

Best New Recording / Traditional or Acoustic Blues

John Primer – Grown in Mississippi – Blues House Productions

Best New Recording / Soul Blues

Johnny Rawls – Make Them Dance – Catfood Records

Best New Recording / Best Debut Release

Sean McDonald – Have Mercy! – Little Village Foundation

Best Historical Release / Pre-war

Bukka White – Aberdeen Mississippi Blues: Complete Recordings, 1930-1940 – Document Records

Best Historical Reissue / Postwar

Clifton Chenier – King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Arhoolie

Best Blues Book of 2025

Before Elvis: The African American Musicians Who Made the King

By Preston Lauterbach

Da Capo Press

Producer of the Year / New Recording

Tom Hambridge – Ain’t Done with the Blues – Silvertone / RCA

Producer of the Year – Historical / Reissue:

Adam Machado – King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Arhoolie

Readers’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Bob Stroger

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Shemekia Copeland

Blues Band of the Year

Billy Branch & the Sons of the Blues

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Marcia Ball

Best Live Performer

Bobby Rush

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Taj Mahal

Best Blues Album of 2025 (New Release)

Bob Stroger & the Headcutters – Bob is Back! – Delmark Records

Best Blues Album of 2025 (Historical Recording)

Buddy Guy – This is Buddy Guy – Craft Recordings

Best Blues Book of 2025

Inside the Moment: Iconic Blues, Soul, Jazz, Rock, and R&B Images and History

By Joseph A. Rosen

Schiffer Publishing