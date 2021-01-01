32nd Annual Living Blues Awards (2025)

Critics’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Ronnie Baker Brooks

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Shemekia Copeland

Blues Band of the Year

Rick Estrin & the Nightcats

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Billy Branch

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne

Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)

Bob Stroger

Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)

Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)

Vanessa Collier

Most Outstanding Musician (Other)

Sharde Thomas-Mallory (Fife)

Best Live Performer

Bobby Rush

Comeback Artist of the Year

Daddy Mack Orr

Artist Deserving More Attention

Jovin Webb

Best Blues Albums of 2024

Album of the Year

Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve – Alligator

Best New Recording / Contemporary Blues

Ronnie Baker Brooks – Blues in My DNA – Alligator

Best New Recording / Traditional or Acoustic Blues

Jontavious Willis – West Georgia Blues – Strolling Bones

Best New Recording / Soul Blues

Sugaray Rayford – Human Decency – Forty Below

Best New Recording / Best Debut Release

Sonny Gullage – Go Be Free – Blind Pig

Best Historical Release / Pre-war

Sleepy John Estes – Working Man Blues, 1929–1952 – Jasmine

Best Historical Reissue / Postwar

Jimmy Reed – I’m Jimmy Reed (LP) – Bluesville / Craft Recordings

Best Blues Book of 2024

Jelly Roll Blues: Censored Songs and Hidden Histories

By Elijah Wald

Hachette Books

Producer of the Year / New Recording

Will Kimbrough – Blame It on Eve – Alligator

Readers’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Shemekia Copeland

Blues Band of the Year

Southern Avenue

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Marcia Ball

Best Live Performer

Bobby Rush

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Mavis Staples

Best Blues Album of 2024 (New Release)

Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman: A Tribute to the Female Pioneers of Guitar – Stony Plain Records

Best Blues Album of 2024 (Historical Recording)

B.B. King – Live in Japan (LP) – Elemental Records

Best Blues Book of 2024

Out of the Blue: Life on the Road with Muddy Waters

By Brian Bisesi

University Press of Mississippi