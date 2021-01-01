32nd Annual Living Blues Awards (2025)

Critics’ Poll
Blues Artist of the Year (Male)
Ronnie Baker Brooks
Blues Artist of the Year (Female)
Shemekia Copeland
Blues Band of the Year
Rick Estrin & the Nightcats
Most Outstanding Blues Singer
Shemekia Copeland
Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)
Billy Branch
Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)
Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne
Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)
Bob Stroger
Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)
Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith
Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)
Vanessa Collier
Most Outstanding Musician (Other)
Sharde Thomas-Mallory (Fife)
Best Live Performer
Bobby Rush
Comeback Artist of the Year
Daddy Mack Orr
Artist Deserving More Attention
Jovin Webb
Best Blues Albums of 2024
Album of the Year
Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve – Alligator
Best New Recording / Contemporary Blues
Ronnie Baker Brooks – Blues in My DNA – Alligator
Best New Recording / Traditional or Acoustic Blues
Jontavious Willis – West Georgia Blues – Strolling Bones
Best New Recording / Soul Blues
Sugaray Rayford – Human Decency – Forty Below
Best New Recording / Best Debut Release
Sonny Gullage – Go Be Free – Blind Pig
Best Historical Release / Pre-war
Sleepy John Estes – Working Man Blues, 1929–1952 – Jasmine
Best Historical Reissue / Postwar
Jimmy Reed – I’m Jimmy Reed (LP) – Bluesville / Craft Recordings
Best Blues Book of 2024
Jelly Roll Blues: Censored Songs and Hidden Histories
By Elijah Wald
Hachette Books
Producer of the Year / New Recording
Will Kimbrough – Blame It on Eve – Alligator
Readers’ Poll
Blues Artist of the Year (Male)
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Blues Artist of the Year (Female)
Shemekia Copeland
Blues Band of the Year
Southern Avenue
Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)
Charlie Musselwhite
Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)
Marcia Ball
Best Live Performer
Bobby Rush
Most Outstanding Blues Singer
Mavis Staples
Best Blues Album of 2024 (New Release)
Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman: A Tribute to the Female Pioneers of Guitar – Stony Plain Records
Best Blues Album of 2024 (Historical Recording)
B.B. King – Live in Japan (LP) – Elemental Records
Best Blues Book of 2024
Out of the Blue: Life on the Road with Muddy Waters
By Brian Bisesi
University Press of Mississippi