31st Annual Living Blues Awards

Critics’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne

Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)

Jerry Jemmott

Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)

Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)

The Texas Horns

Most Outstanding Musician (Other)

Anne Harris (violin)

Best Live Performer

Bobby Rush

Comeback Artist of the Year

Arthur Adams

Artist Deserving More Attention

D.K. Harrell

Best Blues Albums of 2023

Album of the Year

Taj Mahal – Savoy – Stony Plain

Best New Recording / Contemporary Blues

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London – Alligator

Best New Recording / Traditional or Acoustic Blues

Eric Bibb – Ridin’ – Stony Plain

Best New Recording / Soul Blues

Johnny Rawls – Walking Heart Attack – Catfood

Best New Recording / Best Debut Release

D.K. Harrell – The Right Man – Little Village Foundation

Best Historical Release / Pre-war

Various Artists – Memphis Blues Box: Original Recordings 1914–1969 – Bear Family

Best Historical Reissue / Postwar

Various Artists – Down Home Blues: Chicago, Vol. 3 – The Special Stuff – Wienerworld

Best Blues Book of 2023

Biography of a Phantom: A Robert Johnson Blues Odyssey

By Robert “Mack” McCormick and John Troutman

Smithsonian Books

Producer of the Year / New Recording

Kid Andersen – (Alabama Mike – Stuff I’ve Been Through) – Little Village Foundation

Producer of the Year / Historical Reissue

Jeff Place and John W. Troutman – (Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick 1958–1971) – Smithsonian Folkways

Readers’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Marcia Ball

Best Live Performer

Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Shemekia Copeland

Best Blues Album of 2023 (New Release)

Taj Mahal – Savoy – Stony Plain

Best Blues Album of 2023 (Historical Recording)

Ike & Tina Turner – River Deep – Mountain High – Elemental Records

Best Blues Book of 2023

Tell It Like It Is: My Story – Aaron Neville – Hachette Books