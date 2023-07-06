30th Annual Living Blues Awards (2023)

Critics’ Poll
Blues Artist of the Year (Male)
John Primer
Blues Artist of the Year (Female)
Shemekia Copeland
Most Outstanding Blues Singer
Irma Thomas
Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)
Charlie Musselwhite
Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)
Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne
Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)
Bob Stroger
Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)
Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith
Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)
The Texas Horns
Most Outstanding Musician (Other)
Shardé Thomas (Fife)
Best Live Performer
Bobby Rush
Comeback Artist of the Year
Jimi “Prime Time” Smith
Artist Deserving More Attention
Dylan Triplett
Best Blues Albums of 2022
Album of the Year
Diunna Greenleaf
I Ain’t Playin’
Little Village Foundation
Best New Recording / Contemporary Blues
Shemekia Copeland
Done Come Too Far
Alligator
Best New Recording / Traditional or Acoustic Blues
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
Get on Board
Nonesuch
Best New Recording / Soul Blues
Trudy Lynn
Golden Girl
Nola Blue
Best New Recording / Best Debut Release
Dylan Triplett
Who Is He?
VizzTone
Best Historical Release / Pre-war
Tampa Red
The Guitar Wizard: The Tampa Red Collection 1929–53
Acrobat
Best Historical Reissue / Postwar
Elmore James
The Sky Is Crying: The Ultimate Collection
Sunset Blvd
Best Blues Book of 2022
The Blues Dream of Billy Boy Arnold
By Billy Boy Arnold with Kim Field
University of Chicago Press
Producer of the Year / New Recording
Will Kimbrough
(Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far – Alligator)
Producer of the Year / Historical Reissue
Bill Dahl
(Elmore James The Sky Is Crying: The Ultimate Collection – Sunset Blvd)
Reader’s Poll
Blues Artist of the Year (Male)
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Blues Artist of the Year (Female)
Shemekia Copeland
Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)
Buddy Guy
Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)
Charlie Musselwhite
Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)
Marcia Ball
Best Live Performer
Buddy Guy
Most Outstanding Blues Singer
Shemekia Copeland
Best Blues Album of 2022 (New Release)
Buddy Guy
The Blues Don’t Lie – RCA
Silvertone
Best Blues Album of 2022 (Historical Recording)
Elmore James
The Sky Is Crying: The Ultimate Collection
Sunset Blvd
Best Blues Book of 2022
Further on Up the Road: Traveling to the Blues
By Martin Feldmann
Self-published