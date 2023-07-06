30th Annual Living Blues Awards (2023)

Critics’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

John Primer

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Irma Thomas

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne

Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)

Bob Stroger

Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)

Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)

The Texas Horns

Most Outstanding Musician (Other)

Shardé Thomas (Fife)

Best Live Performer

Bobby Rush

Comeback Artist of the Year

Jimi “Prime Time” Smith

Artist Deserving More Attention

Dylan Triplett

Best Blues Albums of 2022

Album of the Year

Diunna Greenleaf

I Ain’t Playin’

Little Village Foundation

Best New Recording / Contemporary Blues

Shemekia Copeland

Done Come Too Far

Alligator

Best New Recording / Traditional or Acoustic Blues

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

Get on Board

Nonesuch

Best New Recording / Soul Blues

Trudy Lynn

Golden Girl

Nola Blue

Best New Recording / Best Debut Release

Dylan Triplett

Who Is He?

VizzTone

Best Historical Release / Pre-war

Tampa Red

The Guitar Wizard: The Tampa Red Collection 1929–53

Acrobat

Best Historical Reissue / Postwar

Elmore James

The Sky Is Crying: The Ultimate Collection

Sunset Blvd

Best Blues Book of 2022

The Blues Dream of Billy Boy Arnold

By Billy Boy Arnold with Kim Field

University of Chicago Press

Producer of the Year / New Recording

Will Kimbrough

(Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far – Alligator)

Producer of the Year / Historical Reissue

Bill Dahl

(Elmore James The Sky Is Crying: The Ultimate Collection – Sunset Blvd)

Reader’s Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Marcia Ball

Best Live Performer

Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Shemekia Copeland

Best Blues Album of 2022 (New Release)

Buddy Guy

The Blues Don’t Lie – RCA

Silvertone

Best Blues Album of 2022 (Historical Recording)

Elmore James

The Sky Is Crying: The Ultimate Collection

Sunset Blvd

Best Blues Book of 2022

Further on Up the Road: Traveling to the Blues

By Martin Feldmann

Self-published